NW records total of 62 COVID-19 cases at schools across province

Twenty-two teachers, six pupils, and a deputy principal were among the latest to test positive.

JOHANNESBURG - The North West Education Department on Thursday said that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases at schools in the province had risen to 62.

Fourteen schools were closed in the province after 30 new infections were detected.

“All our schools are attached to local clinics and our principals have been trained to isolate individuals displaying symptoms,” said North West education spokesperson Elias Malindi.

“To date, 14 schools have been shut down in the province and will reopen after they have been disinfected and decontaminated in accordance with the Department of Health’s recommendations,” he added.

The province has 2,618 confirmed COVID-19 cases with five fatalities so far.

It’s been less than a month since Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga allowed schools to reopen for pupils in grades 7 and 12.

Already several schools had reported confirmed cases and they were forced to close their doors.

