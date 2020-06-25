National Arts Festival kicks off virtually today

But for the first time in the events history, it’s being hosted online due the coronavirus pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Arts Festival has kicked off on Thursday.

But for the first time in the event's history, it’s being hosted online due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The virtual fest, which is considered one of the biggest in the world, will be showcased from Thursday to 5 July

National Arts Festival board chair Ayanda Mjekula said: “It is a brave but well-considered effort and we are delighted to be trendsetters in the new post-COVID-19 world. We will always lead and others will follow.”

