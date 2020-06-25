Motorists urged to avoid N1 in Finetown due to protests

Details are still sketchy, but it’s understood the unrest broke out earlier on Thursday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Authorities are urging motorists to avoid the N1 in Finetown, Johannesburg, as a stretch of the road has been closed off to traffic due to protests.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said additional law enforcement officials had been deployed to monitor the situation.

“The protestors started throwing rocks and stones at passing cars and motors on the N1 north. Motorists must be extra cautious as we are sending more officers to control the situation, we still do not know what the protest is about at this stage.”

