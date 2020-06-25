DA's Moodey: Zille’s recent tweets have brought the party into disrepute

This is amid the controversy caused by Zille's recent tweets.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Gauteng leader John Moodey on Thursday said federal council chairperson Helen Zille has brought the party into disrepute, saying he could not fathom some of the comments she had made.

Zille said that there were more racist laws today than there were under apartheid.

She also tweeted that had it not been for former President FW de Klerk's dismantling of the apartheid regime, the African National Congress would still be bogged down in the mess of its so-called “liberation camps and infighting.”

People within the party have lodged complaints and opposition parties have called on the DA to take action.

Moodey said his colleagues had done the right thing by reporting this matter to be investigated: “The tweets have also done social cohesion in the country a lot of harm, especially in the month of June. We all know and remember what happened on 16 June.”

