Malema: No EFF member has been disciplined for alleged role in VBS saga

Julius Malema seemed nonchalant about the mention of his deputy president’s younger brother Brian Shivambu in the forensic report into the bank’s failure.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said the party had not disciplined its members who were allegedly implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank looting saga.

While speaking with a select group of journalists earlier on Thursday at the party’s headquarters in Braamfontein, Malema seemed nonchalant about the mention of his deputy president’s younger brother Brian Shivambu in the forensic report into the bank’s failure.

He added that lower structures could pursue the matter if need be.

Malema said like others who had been named in the inquisition over VBS, Shivambu would be held accountable by the bank’s liquidators if he was implicated.

“The intention has always been very clear from the beginning, others were mentioned as companies - but Sgamega with the name of Shivambu - so that there can be a link and to delegitimise the voice of the EFF in the battle against corruption.”

The EFF is fighting for VBS to be saved with Malema saying an institution formed by the Venda community could not be allowed to fail.

He spoke widely on the matter, even mentioning that he called President Cyril Ramaphosa when the Reserve Bank was discussing VBS curatorship to plead with him to rescue it.

Seven people facing a variety of charges over the theft of millions of rand from the bank appeared in court last week and were released on bail.

Another one was taken in on Thursday and also made a brief court appearance.

