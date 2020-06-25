Mabuza: Eskom moving in the right direction under De Rutyer

Deputy President David Mabuza has appeared before the National Assembly on Thursday to answer oral questions.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza said he was confident Eskom was moving in the right direction.

He's been responding as chair of the task team on Eskom that's also considering the issue of outstanding debts and the power utility's build programme.

Mabuza said Eskom must be supported to be able to implement its comprehensive turn around programme.

He said the appointment of Andre de Ruyter as CEO had also helped give Eskom some strategic direction.

“We are confident that Eskom is headed in the right direction with the appointment of the new executive officer and his executive team, the strategic direction is now strengthened and becoming clearer.”

Mabuza has also touched on companies and individuals improperly and wrongfully being paid billions, saying these monies had to be recovered.

“Currently, there are investigations in progress to detect breaches and fraudulent chains. We have been discovering that companies and individuals have been inappropriately paid and Eskom is in the process of recovering these amounts.”

