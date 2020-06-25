Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City
Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining.
JOHANNESBURG - Liverpool have been crowned Premier League champions for the first time in their history.
Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining.
The result means that the maximum number of points Man City can get from their remaining games is 84, while Liverpool are already on 86.