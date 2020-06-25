KZN Education Dept wants Motshekga to pressure Mboweni on extra R1bn funding

KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu has told Eyewitness News that it will be impossible to accomodate more grades without additional funding.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Education authorities said that they wanted Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to pressure Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to avail R1 billion to the province.

Grades 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and 11 will be able to return to classes from 6 July.

KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu has told Eyewitness News that it will be impossible to accommodate more grades without additional funding.

MEC Mshengu said that problems such as poor infrastructure were making it difficult to ensure social distancing ahead of the return of more pupils to schools.

"There are a number of schools that are indicating that they still need additional mobile classrooms and we still need money for that, so there are schools where there's hardly space to put classrooms."

Mshengu said that they were becoming frustrated with a lack of response on funding, which they had been requesting from Treasury since April.

"If 54% of learners are returning now and the rest in August, then as we've said it would be impossible to return all other grades without a cent being added to our budgets."

Mshengu said that while they had difficulty with ensuring social distancing, they had managed to order enough PPEs for all pupils in the province to last throughout the year.

