Knowing when to seek help when struggling to get pregnant is key: specialists

One in every four couples in developing countries is affected by infertility, while one in six worldwide experiences some form of infertility problem at least once during their reproductive lifetime.

CAPE TOWN - Fertility specialists said knowing when to seek help if struggling to get pregnant was a key step in addressing the issue.

During World Infertility Awareness Month, experts said the first guideline to consider was age and women under the age of 35 can wait up to a year before seeking help.

Specialist Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Cape Fertility Lizl Oosthuizen said infertility was also associated with lifestyle factors such as smoking, body weight and stress.

“Women over the age of 35 with existing gynaecology problems or if their partner knows of an issue that might affect the sperm need to not wait too long and push it past six months before seeking help from a fertility specialist.”

Oosthuizen said they partner with psychologists to help couples, as approaching fertility challenges with the right frame of mind plays an important role.

“A lot of the time people are very anxious, they are very stressed, it’s a very emotionally taxing process to try and fall pregnant and constantly be faced with negative the whole time.”

