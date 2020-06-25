Khayelitsha cop facing disciplinary hearing for turning away rape victim
Western Cape Police Commissioner Yolisa Matakata said that not only was it embarrassing to know that a victim of a crime left a police station without being assisted and that the claims of what happened smacked of dereliction of duty on the part of the police.
CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha police officer who turned away a rape a victim at a SAPS station will face disciplinary action.
Provincial Police Commissioner Yolisa Matakata is horrified that a woman was turned away at a police station in Khayelitsha.
The officer apparently advised the woman to return a day later.
The commissioner has called for a disciplinary investigation against the implicated police employee.
She said that not only was it embarrassing to know that a victim of a crime left a police station without being assisted and that the claims of what happened smacked of dereliction of duty on the part of the police.
The police's Novela Potelwa: "The stance of the South African Police Service in dealing with rape cases, sexual violations and other forms of violence is quite explicit. No one who wishes to open a case should be turned away."
The suspect is yet to be arrested as detectives are following several leads.