Ipid probing death of man in Khayelitsha Police Station holding cell

The man was held at the Khayelitsha Police Station for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death.

CAPE TOWN - Police watchdog Ipid is investigating an incident where a man was found dead in the holding cells.

He was arrested on Monday evening after the death of his girlfriend following an argument.

The accused was found dead on Tuesday.

