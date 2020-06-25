Health workers sent to EC school where over 200 people contracted COVID-19

The Eastern Cape Health Department said that those who were in contact with the 204 people were now being traced, screened and tested.

CAPE TOWN - A team of doctors and community health workers been sent to a high school in Mount Frere where more than 200 pupils and hostel assistants have tested positive for COVID-19.



Dozens of schools have had to close again after infections started popping up in the province.

The department's Sizwe Kupelo said that they're looking at possibly converting Makaula High's hostel into an isolation facility.

He said that officials had been sent to the school to check whether the hostel met the department's minimum standards for quarantine and isolation facilities, which included looking at ventilation and sanitation.

Initially, 24 learners tested positive last week. A further 180 people, including hostel assistants, became infected.

