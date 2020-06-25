GDE receives over 60,000 online applications for pupil admissions

The online application process for grades 1 and 8 pupils opened on Thursday morning for the 2021 academic year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) on Thursday said that it had already received 68,000 applications for placement at schools.

Parents only have a month to wrap up the process.

“The Gauteng Department Education wish to confirm that at about 10:15 about 68,000 successful applications were recorded. Please note the OTP was introduced as an added security feature, and unfortunately, we experienced challenges and that feature was overwritten, so it is cancelled. No OTP,” said GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona in a statement.

There was a delay in address validation, due to the high volumes of applications.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi apologised to parents who battled to register in the first hour when the system went live.

“We sincerely apologise to some parents who were inconvenienced in the first hour of opening the system and are thankful for embracing the system,” the MEC said.

