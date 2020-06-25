Over 100,000 school placement applications received by Gauteng Education Dept

The online application process for grade one and eight pupils opened earlier for the 2021 academic year.

JOHANNESBURG/DURBAN - The Gauteng Education Department said on Thursday it already received 104,000 applications for placement at schools.

Parents only have one month to wrap up the process.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi apologised to parents who battled to register in the first hour when the system went live.

Meanwhile, over one million school pupils in the country will now be eligible to get their ID documents directly from their schools.

The Home Affairs Department has launched a mobile unit's programme in Richards Bay in a bid to ensure that all matric pupils have their IDs before they sit for their final exams.

Home Affairs Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza said this forms part of efforts to ease the application process as well as reduce foot traffic at home affairs offices in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

While the scourge of COVID-19 has devastated many countries around the world, it has forced governments to implement innovative service delivery programmes.

Nzuza said they have had to fast-track the implementation of services directly to schools so that pupils have more time to focus on their schoolwork.

“This is in line with us knocking off about one million learners who do not have identity documents. So, we’ve put this programme to make sure that we reduce that number.”

Nzuza said the programme was showing early signs of success: “We can see that it’s working and there are already learners who have been assisted.”

Nzuza said all pupils requiring ID documents would be assisted from their schools by the end of the year.

