Fritz welcomes disciplinary action against officer who ‘turned away’ rape victim

The Western Cape Community Safety Department said the 26-year-old woman had been travelling to the TR-Section in Khayelitsha on Monday evening when the driver changed the route and allegedly raped her.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has on Thursday welcomed the police's decision to institute disciplinary action against an officer who allegedly turned away a suspected rape victim in Khayelitsha.

She was reportedly dropped off at an unknown road when she was spotted by an individual who drove her to the nearest police station.

There, an officer is believed to have told her to return the next day.

Police said a senior officer from Khayelitsha police station visited the victim's home on Tuesday as part of the investigation and a rape case was opened.

Her alleged attacker is yet to be found.

Fritz said the disciplinary action sent a strong message to police that action must be taken against gender-based violence and domestic abuse.

He has reiterated that it's the police's role to protect and serve.

