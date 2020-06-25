Former Merafong Municipality CFO becomes ninth person charged in VBS matter

JOHANNESBURG - Former Merafong Municipality CFO Thys Wienekus has been charged with irregular expenditure under the Municipal Finance Management Act for his role in depositing R50 million with VBS Mutual Bank.

He becomes the ninth accused after seven former bank executives and directors were charged last week.

He appeared in the North Gauteng Commercial Division Court on Thursday morning.

The Hawks have said that 20 municipalities deposited R3.5 billion with VBS before its collapse and R1.5 billion is still outstanding.

More to follow.