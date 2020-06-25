Family of murdered Tshefatso Pule calls on supporters to respect justice system

There were protests of disbelief in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court yesterday when Magistrate John Baloyi postponed the matter to 2 July, saying that murder accused Muzikayise Malephane would make his next appearance virtually.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Tshegofatso Pule said that while they appreciated the support from members of the public, they must remember to give the courts the respect they deserve.

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African National Congress (ANC) were in court on Wednesday for Muzikayise Malephane's court appearance.

Malephane made a brief court appearance in connection with Pule's brutal murder.

The 28-year-old pregnant woman's body was found with multiple stab wounds to her upper body, hanging from a tree in Durban Deep.

This woman was one of many who broke out in protest during court proceedings.

"Why is he not in court like other people that appear on the stand? We want to see him on the stand."

Another bystander added: "We want to see this animal on the stand."

Tshegofatso Pule's uncle, Tumisang Katake said that protestors must understand that there was a time for everything.

"All the shouting, particularly from the women demanding justice, they're justified but I think there's a time and place for everything. In court, that's where all the criminal proceedings must be held. The demonstrations should be held outside court."

Malephane will remain behind bars at the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court until his court appearance next month.

