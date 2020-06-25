Eskom successfully recovers 4 generation units that broke down

Earlier this week, Eskom appealed to the public to reduce electricity consumption as the generation system was severely constrained.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said its teams have on Thursday successfully recovered four generation units that had broken down over past few days.

The utility said it had unexpectedly lost four large units to breakdowns while the return to service of two other generators remained delayed.

The breakdowns happened at Kendal, Majuba and Lethabo.

