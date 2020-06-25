DPE offers 'final' voluntary severance package to SAA employees

The Department of Public Enterprises argued that a new restructured airline wouldn't be competitive if it had to continue carrying the salaries of the current SAA workforce.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Enterprises Department has offered what it is calling "final" voluntary severance packages to employees at South African Airways (SAA) ahead of a crucial vote on the airline's future.

Creditors are expected to vote on the controversial business rescue plan later on Thursday.

The SAA business rescue practitioners have warned that government would need to find R10 billion, at the very least, to fund the plan.

Public Enterprises has called on creditors to vote in support of the proposal despite warnings from other airlines and the public that government was flogging a dead horse.

Labour unions have rejected previous severance packages for its members.

It's D-day for a decision on SAA's future and it all comes down to a creditor's vote on the business rescue plan.

Seventy-five percent of the creditors need to vote in support of the plan for it to be successful.

Should the majority vote against it, steps to liquidate the broke airline will follow and employees will receive up to R32,000 each but only if the funds are available.



This payout will only be made once the final liquidation and distribution account has been approved, which could take up to two years.

The Department of Public Enterprises has now tabled what it calls its "final offer" of voluntary severance packages to employees.

The department argued that a new restructured airline wouldn't be competitive if it had to continue carrying the salaries of the current SAA workforce.

Employees who take up the voluntary severance packages will be entitled to re-apply for positions in the new restructured company as it grows.

