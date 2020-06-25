CT officials appeal to residents to adhere to COVID-19 funeral regulations

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is on Thursday appealing to residents to adhere to COVID-19 funeral regulations.

It said non-adherence to the limit on the number of funeral attendees and time limits on graveside services had been identified as key challenges that needed urgent resolution.

Only 50 people are allowed to attend funerals.

The city's Zahid Badroodien said: “Non-compliance with funeral and burial regulations remains a major concern for us. They’ve been numerous instances of transmission surges arising from funeral services. So, the size of the gathering and ability to maintain social distancing at the gathering is very important to protect people.”

