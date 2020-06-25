COVID-19 peak being delayed as more people adhering to regulations: expert

According to Pandemic Data and Analytics, a countrywide peak in COVID-19 deaths could be expected from late July to August.

CAPE TOWN - Microbiology lecturer at the University of Johannesburg Tobias Barnard on Thursday said the COVID-19 peak was being delayed as more people were practicing better hygiene.

Barnard said: “People are practicing what they have been asked to. Even though our numbers may be below the other countries, we are reaching a peak.”

He said there was still a lot of speculation on when the peak would be reached and how many peaks there may be.

“South Africa is breaking the norms, we are not following the same trends and rates. Something is working to our favour, there is a lot of theories, but we need to sort out what it is.”

