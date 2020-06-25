Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe to sue over Botswana money laundering claims

Allegations that she laundered $10 billion from Botswana surfaced again after AfriForum announced that it had been appointed by Botswana to prosecute Motsepe-Radebe.

JOHANNESBURG - Businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe on Wednesday said that she had appointed Omnia Strategy LLP to clear her reputation and take legal action against those tarnishing it.

Allegations that she laundered $10 billion from Botswana surfaced again after AfriForum announced that it had been appointed by Botswana to prosecute Motsepe-Radebe, who is married to the former Cabinet minister and ANC veteran Jeff Radebe.

The businesswoman maintained that the claims were ridiculous and baseless.

Omnia Strategy LLP is a legal firm owned by Cherie Blair.

Motsepe-Radebe said that she was surprised that AfriForum was excited about what she called a “witch-hunt”.

“I have appointed international law firm Omnia Strategy LLP, led by Cherie Blair CBE QC, and a leading international business intelligence company, Alaco Limited, to conduct an independent investigation into these allegations.

“I am in consultation with my lawyers and intend to sue all parties who have publicly made false accusations about me in the Hubona affidavit,” she said.

Motsepe-Radebe said she would not allow this to affect her relations with her family, which included brother-in-law President Cyril Ramaphosa and brother, billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe.

“There is no truth to these allegations. I have never laundered money. I have denied these allegations since December last year on the basis of readily available evidence, which has already been widely reported on in both South Africa and Botswana media.

“The allegations in Mr Jako Hubona’s affidavit have already been discredited and refuted before the Botswana High Court, including by an analyst who conducted a forensic investigation into the claims and has confirmed on oath that Blue Flies and Fire Flies are not registered companies. Furthermore, both Absa and Nedbank have also confirmed in writing that the bank accounts referred to, do not exist,” she said.

Motsepe-Radebe said that letters were written to all the banks that allegedly received the billions and all their responses would be publicised.

