103 more SA COVID-19 deaths recorded as infections pass 111,000 mark

The Health Ministry has also confirmed that the number of confirmed cases has jumped to more than 111,000 over the past 24-hour cycle.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and three more people have died after contracting COVID-19 in South Africa, bringing the national toll to 2,205.

The Health Ministry has also confirmed that the number of confirmed cases has jumped to more than 111,000 over the past 24-hour cycle.

The latest figures show the recovery rate has dropped to 50.9%.

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 111 796.1 416 894 tests have been completed.We report 103 COVID-19 related deaths- 15-EC, 25-GP, 63-WC. Total number of deaths is 2205.The number of recoveries is 56 874 #Covid19 #CoronsVirusSA pic.twitter.com/WJrArhejuf — Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 24, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.