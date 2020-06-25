20°C / 22°C
Go

103 more SA COVID-19 deaths recorded as infections pass 111,000 mark

The Health Ministry has also confirmed that the number of confirmed cases has jumped to more than 111,000 over the past 24-hour cycle.

Picture: 123rf
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and three more people have died after contracting COVID-19 in South Africa, bringing the national toll to 2,205.

The Health Ministry has also confirmed that the number of confirmed cases has jumped to more than 111,000 over the past 24-hour cycle.

The latest figures show the recovery rate has dropped to 50.9%.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

