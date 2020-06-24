WC Social Dev Dept assessing if ECD facilities are ready to reopen

It's compiled a circular dealing with self-assessments, and it can be found on the department's website.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department is checking whether early childhood development (ECD) centres are ready to open.

MEC Sharna Fernandez said the assessments can be submitted online: “This does not mean ECDs are allowed to open to accept children. Whilst the developments are encouraging, I urge the national department to move with greater speed in finalising timelines and protocols for the reopening of these facilities.”

Fernandez said the closure of ECD centres had affected many children and staff.

“The impact of the closures have meant many vulnerable children had to go without meals they would have received at these facilities. The ability of these ECDs to generate income and sustain themselves have been negatively impacted.”

There are currently just over a 1,500 registered ECD facilities in the Western Cape.

