Tshegofatso Pule's alleged killer dumps Legal Aid, opts for private lawyer

ROODEPOORT - The man accused of killing Tshegofatso Pule has made a brief appearance in the Roodeport Magistrates Court.

Muzikayise Malephane was arrested after the murder of the eight-month pregnant Pule.

Her body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort earlier this month.

Outside the court, members of the ANC and the EFF were singing together, calling for justice for Tshegofatso Pule.

Inside the court, the accused made a U-turn, asking to be represented by a private lawyer and not Legal Aid.

Magistrate John Baloyi postponed the matter to 2 July.

But members of the EFF and ANC immediately stood up in court, opposing this.

Malephane told the court that his private lawyer would be available from tomorrow.

