Trio sentenced to 80 years collectively for trafficking teenage girl

The matter was before the Wynberg Regional Court on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Three people have been sentenced to a collective 80 years behind bars for the human trafficking of a teenage girl.

The matter was before the Wynberg Regional Court on Wednesday.

In December 2011, the 14-year-old's aunt forced her into a taxi from Mount Fletcher in the Eastern Cape to Philippi in Cape Town. The girl's father had died.

Once in Philippi, she was met by Malibongwe Gudwana and his mother, Thandiwe Gudwana.

The man was looking for a wife and had arranged for the teenage girl to be trafficked to him.

He's now been sentenced to 55 years imprisonment, 25 for rape, 25 for human trafficking, three for kidnapping and two for assault. The sentences will run concurrently.

His mother has been convicted of human trafficking and kidnapping and the three-year sentence for kidnapping will run concurrently with the 10 years for human trafficking.

The victim's aunt has been handed a 12-year prison sentence for human trafficking.

Her name has not been released to protect the victim who was a minor at the time of the offences.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.