Toddler (3) killed in Lavender Hill gang shooting laid to rest

CAPE TOWN - A three-year-old boy killed in a gang shooting in Lavender Hill has been laid to rest on Wednesday.

Liam Petersen was shot dead and his father was wounded when a gunman opened fire on them outside their Hillview home last Monday.

The children's hymn "Yes, Jesus Loves Me" was sung while a large photo of the slain three-year-old is displayed on a projector screen in the front of the church.

The child and his father were standing outside their Hillview home while the man was talking to a friend when a gunman opened fire on them.

The father ran into the house with his son, but the masked shooter followed them.

Little Petersen died on arrival at a medical facility in retreat.

Members attached to the police's Anti-Gang Unit arrested two suspects in Seawinds shortly after the shooting, but only one has been formally charged.

The accused is due to return to the Muizenberg Magistrates Court next Wednesday for a formal bail application.

