Teachers refuse to return to Manenberg school after COVID-19 case

A teacher at Silverstream Primary School said a colleague tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

CAPE TOWN - Some teachers at a Manenberg primary school are refusing to return to work because the school was not closed after a colleague tested positive for COVID-19.

They want the entire school disinfected first.

The Western Cape Education Department's protocol states a school may be partially or fully closed for disinfecting.

She said she did not feel safe returning as it was not closed for the entire building to be disinfected.

“Nothing is safe there anymore. I'm very fearful about that because I come home to my husband who has comorbidities.”

The area where the COVID-19 positive teacher worked has been decontaminated this week and classes have been moved.

“So now what about those children who were in contact with the teacher and the cleaners and the support staff.”

The educator said at least seven colleagues were also refusing to return until the school was properly deep cleaned.

She said they've been told to take special leave.

