Task team established to probe taxi violence in KZN following Wartburg shooting

DURBAN - The Department of Transport in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday deployed a police task team to investigate taxi violence in the province following the fatal shooting of a taxi driver who was transporting teachers to work.

The taxi came under fire in Wartburg on Tuesday morning.

Three teachers were shot and wounded, while the taxi driver from the Swayimane Taxi Association died on the scene.

“What is clear is that this is a taxi-related incident because the intention is now clear, even from the police, that the target was the driver who unfortunately was declared dead at the scene,” said KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu.

