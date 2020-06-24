20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
Go

Sun International closes properties, cuts jobs as pandemic pressure mounts

The company, in an investor presentation, said it will close its Sun Carousel and Naledi properties and cut 1,752 jobs at five other properties as part of a larger restructuring plan.

Picture: @MillionThrills/Twitter
Picture: @MillionThrills/Twitter
one hour ago

BENGALURU - Sun International said on Wednesday it will shut two properties and reduce staffing at others as the South African hotel and casino operator grapples with the coronavirus crisis.

The company, in an investor presentation, said it will close its Sun Carousel and Naledi properties and cut 1,752 jobs at five other properties as part of a larger restructuring plan.

Timeline

More in Business

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA