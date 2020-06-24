Some quarantine sites not fancy enough for certain patients, De Lille tells MPs

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille said that her department sometimes used one-star rated accommodation as private quarantine sites, which was rejected by those who were isolated after testing positive for COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN - Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille said that some South Africans were refusing to be quarantined in certain sites.

She said that her department sometimes used one-star rated accommodation as private quarantine sites, which was rejected by those who were isolated after testing positive for COVID-19.

De Lille was answering questions in the National Assembly on Tuesday as part of the economic cluster.

Minister Patricia de Lille said that the government had already spent R17 million of its R27 million budget for quarantine sites.

She said that the government was forking out between R850 and R1,250 per day for an individual in a private quarantine facility.

But these facilities were not always fancy enough for South Africans.

"Where we have used one-star, two-star and three-star hotels, you find that some of the people who are sent to these quarantine sites, the ones who've been repatriated, then they complain about the conditions and they then want to be shifted to four-star hotels."

De Lille said that there were 403 sites approved by the Department of Health, but that she would consult with the department to make them available.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.