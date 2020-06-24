Scheduled appearance of 8th VBS accused postponed

Philip Truter could not appear last week as he was in COVID-19 quarantine but the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that his appearance had been postponed.

JOHANNESBURG - Former VBS Mutual Bank chief financial officer Philip Truter, the eighth accused in the looting scandal, will no longer appear in court on Wednesday as initially anticipated.

Truter could not appear last week as he was in COVID-19 quarantine but the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that his appearance had been postponed.

Spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said that updates would be provided in due course.

Truter’s seven co-accused were all charged last week and were granted bail of R100,000 each by the Palm Ridge Regional Court.

They're facing charges of racketeering, theft, fraud, corruption and money laundering for the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank.

