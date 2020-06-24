Satan doesn't exist: SA's first Satanic Church aims to clear misconceptions

According to the church, Satanism is, arguably, the most misunderstood religion practiced in South Africa today.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Satanic Church said that with the opening of the church in Cape Town, it hoped to address the misconceptions around satanism that was often misrepresented in the media.

The church in Century City, the country's first, is officially now registered as an official body.

South Africans have expressed mixed views on social media over the past few days.

Some of the nine Satanic statements on the website include, 'Satan represents vital existence, instead of spiritual pipe dreams' and 'Satan has been the best friend the church has ever had, as he kept it in business all these years'.

Co-founder Adri Norton said that they did not worship the 'devil'.

"Satan as a being does not exist. Rather we revere the satanic archetype in human consciousness. When you take the word 'satan' and the literal translation from Hebrew is the 'opposer, adversary, questioner.'"

But what exactly do they do?

Norton said that services included coming together for rituals and ceremonies which included rights of passage, people getting married and blessings.

And many might ask do members drink blood? The answer is no.

"These are things that people see in the movies, but no. We're also not against Christianity. I think that Christianity might be against us right now but we do not condone or practice any form of harm towards a person or human sacrifice or animal sacrifice."

She said that she could not reveal just how large their congregation was but that she could say that there were about 300 new registrations in the first week of June.

