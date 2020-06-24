Record daily COVID-19 fatalities push SA death toll over 2,000

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has also confirmed 4,518 new cases, pushing the total to over 106,000.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has set a daily record for COVID-19 deaths, with 111 reported over the past 24-hour cycle. With the new deaths, the national death toll has passed the 2,000 mark and now stands at 2,102.

The minister has also given an update on the country's response to the pandemic.

He said that mass community testing was gaining momentum, with just under 30,000 tests having been conducted in the past 24 hours.

Number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 106 108.1 382 772 tests have been completed. We report a further 111 COVID-19 related deaths- 1-MP, 4-KZN, 28-EC,78 from WC. Total number of deaths is 2102.The number of recoveries is 55 045 pic.twitter.com/wCh6THb0Uo — Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 23, 2020

Gauteng has recorded more than 1,700 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24-hour cycle, that's almost double the figure that the Western Cape has reported.

That province now has fewer active cases compared to Gauteng, which is monitoring more than 18,000 people who tested positive.

Gauteng has more than 900 people who have been hospitalised with the virus.

In the Western Cape, 78 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus while 28 others passed away in the Eastern Cape.

The Western Cape accounts for 73% of the country's total fatalities.

On the recovery front, more than 55,000 people have managed to beat the virus.

