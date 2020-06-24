PSL resumption plans approved by government

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has approved the resumption plans of the Premier Soccer League (PSL), it was announced on Wednesday morning.

The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors.

In a statement, Mthethwa said that the Health Department and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases have also approved the plans and said that the PSL's measures put in place exceeded the required protocols for the safe return to training and playing.

The PSL is due to announce fixtures and a start date for matches shortly.

World governing body Fifa has given leagues around the world until 31 July to be completed, but it is understood the South African Football Association will ask for an extension.