Prayer service held for murdered Amahle Quku (17) in Philippi

She was found murdered at Browns Farm in Philippi over the weekend.

17-year-old Amahle Quku. Picture: Supplied.
17-year-old Amahle Quku. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A prayer service has been held for slain Amahle Quku in Philippi, the Western Cape, on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old was found murdered at Browns Farm in Philippi over the weekend.

Her alleged killer, Leonard Mzingeli, made a brief appearance in court on Monday.

Quku was a member of the Congress of South African Students (Cosas).

Cosas spokesperson Mphumzi Giwu said fellow members were still in shock: “As we hold this prayer today, as much as we are saddened, we want to put out a call that we’ve seen it happen to our own eyes, we will take further steps on this issue to such men who kill young women and girls in such a manner.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

