Motshekga: Officials working hard to ensure all schools COVID-19 compliant

A high school in Mount Frere had to close again after almost 200 pupils and staff tested positive for the virus.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Basic Education (DBE) on Tuesday said that it was working with health officials to help pupils, educators, and parents battling a coronavirus cluster outbreak in the Eastern Cape.

A high school in Mount Frere had to close again after almost 200 pupils and staff tested positive for the virus.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health deployed a team of doctors and tracers to Makaula Senior Secondary School after 204 pupils and hostel assistants tested positive for COVID-19.

The building was closed for decontamination.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that cases being reported in schools showed that many people already had the virus but were unaware of it until they were screened.

Motshekga said that department officials were working hard to ensure that all schools were COVID-19 compliant before they could receive pupils.

The minister again stressed the importance of sticking to the basic requirements of wearing a mask, sanitising, washing hands, and physical distancing.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.