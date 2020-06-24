Mkhize warns that SA still far from containing COVID-19

Wednesday is day 90 of the national lockdown and South Africa’s death toll passed the 2,000 mark (2,102).

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday said South Africa should brace for tough times ahead.

“At the beginning of two months ago, I said to my colleagues that we are moving towards a devastating and decimating storm. And I said we need to take the time to prepare because whatever we were seeing with the numbers [at the time] … it must come before the devastating storm,” he said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases also increased by 4,518 new cases, pushing the total to over 106,000.

Mkhize said the country was still far from containing the virus.

“I think at this point we should see that as a country we are actually riding into the storm. The numbers that we are seeing are indicating that we are starting to see an increase in cases and deaths,” he said.

