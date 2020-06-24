Man accused of killing Tshegofatso Pule back in court today

Muzikayise Malephane was charged with Pule’s murder. Her body was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep in Roodepoort earlier this month.

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of the brutally murdering Tshegofatso Pule (28) and hanging her from a tree is expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

Malephane made a brief first appearance in court last week. With teary eyes, he told the court that he did not intend to apply for bail.

Malephane also opted to be represented by Legal Aid. His court appearance on Wednesday will be in-camera. That means he will not be physically in court but instead will be part of a virtual hearing while staying at the Krugersdorp Correctional Services.

Magistrate John Baloyi gave Malephane and his council until Wednesday to finalise their agreement on the way forward.

