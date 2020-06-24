KZN authorities want Cele to intervene in taxi, political violence

This comes after a taxi driver was shot dead while ferrying commuters on Tuesday in the Wartburg area.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) authorities said they want Police Minister Bheki Cele to assist in stopping taxi and political violence in the province.

This comes after a taxi driver was shot dead while ferrying commuters on Tuesday in the Wartburg area.

Three teachers are fighting for their lives in hospital after they were wounded.

KZN Community Safety MEC Bheki Ntuli said the taxi industry in the Wartburg area was concerning: “That is not the first incident in that area and all those people who are being killed are either working in or part of the leadership of the taxi industry.”

He said they wanted the national government to bring in intelligence services to address taxi violence as well as political killings: “We have requested Police Minister Bheki Cele to meet up with me so that we are able to put up a team with intelligent information collection to ascertain what exactly is happening.”

Ntuli has condemned the recent spate of violent incidents in the province including the murder of a councillor in Umlazi on Tuesday night.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.