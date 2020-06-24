Dexamethasone can't prevent COVID-19 infection, warns ICPA

The Independent Community Pharmacy Association of South Africa (ICPA) has raised the alarm after reports that people were buying dexamethasone to try and protect themselves against COVID-19.

The association said this medication cannot stop people from getting the coronavirus or any other infection.

It's warning that taking dexamethasone could actually weaken a person's immune system, making people more likely to pick up the virus.

A clinical trial led by researchers at Oxford University has was found that when administered intravenously in small doses, dexamethasone reduced death rates by around a third among the most severely ill coronavirus patients.

