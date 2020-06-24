How to invest in cattle as a diversification strategy and milk the profits

Investing in cattle as a diversification strategy is one such example of non-financial assets that investors are putting their money in.

JOHANNESBURG – Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns enforced by countries to curb the spread of the novel disease, many investors are looking at non-financial assets to diversify and protect their investments.

Diversification refers to investing in funds that hold local and offshore shares, property, bonds, cash, or gold. To achieve proper diversification, investors may choose to also invest in non-financial assets or actual physical assets.

CapeTalk’s Refilwe Moloto interviewed personal finance journalist, Maya Fisher-French, about SV Capital’s fund that allows investors and ordinary citizens to invest as little as R500 per month in a herd of cattle.

SV Capital’s fund has delivered a return of 15.58% per annum - net of fees - since its start in 2017. The company was founded by former investment bankers Tloubatla and Ayanda Majola.

Fisher-French said the fund owns the cattle and farming is outsourced to Beefcor, a large-scale farming operation with expertise in cattle farming.

“I love this. They [investors] diversify completely and utterly away from the market. It [returns] is not driven by sentiment. It is driven by a real commodity: beef… Prices have come off a bit, but nowhere near other commodities… it dropped by about 2%,” she said.

Listen to the full interview below:

