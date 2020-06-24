Govt wants new national airline to be competitive, with motivated workforce

JOHANNESBURG - Government on Tuesday said it was committed to starting a new airline that was not plagued by financial and operational issues.

The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) said it was in the process of considering proposals from potential funders and equity partners.

It is mulling these proposals at a time when the airline industry has been decimated across the world by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government said that it wanted a national carrier that would emerge from the business rescue process competitive and with a modern aircraft fleet.

It said it should be driven by a motivated workforce and offer the right routes.

Government said that it was currently considering proposals from prospective equity partners, which included offering shares to employees.

The DPE’s acting director-general, Kgathatso Tlhakudi, was confident that the new airline would succeed.

“The airline will be led by an executive and board that is competent, with a motivated workforce,” Tlhakudi said.

SAA is currently under business rescue after going bankrupt last year.

