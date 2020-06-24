Edward Zuma accuses State of victimising his father, Jacob

Former President Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales face charges of fraud, corruption, and racketeering linked to the multi-billion-rand Arms Deal.

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma’s son, Edward, on Tuesday accused the State of wasting taxpayers’ money by pursuing the case against his father.

Zuma and French arms company Thales face charges of fraud, corruption, and racketeering linked to the multi-billion-rand Arms Deal.

• From 2003–2020: Zuma’s corruption trial 17 years in the making

The former president appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday where the matter was postponed to 8 September after the State requested more time to prepare its case.

State prosecutor Billy Downer said that while they were ready to start with the trial against Zuma and Thales, it could be difficult getting some witnesses who were abroad to testify in the matter due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Edward Zuma said that the State was victimising his father.

“We are unhappy and I think it has to go to a level wherein they themselves should make an application to strike this matter off the roll because they don’t know what they want from Mr Zuma,” he said.

The former president’s son said the State had no case against his father and suspected that the matter would be postponed again in September.

