Duo behind bars after being caught with abalone worth R5.6m

They were apprehended last Friday during a roadblock along the R45 highway along the West Coast.

CAPE TOWN - Two men are behind bars after they were caught in the possession of abalone worth more than R5.6 million.

The men tried to hide the numerous bags of abalone but upon further inspection, traffic officers found it.

Police have now taken over the investigation of the case.

Provincial Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela: "The suspects, aged 44 and 47, were arrested after they were stopped by traffic officers who had suspicions about the contents of the vehicle. On inspection, the officers found 11,650 abalone and arrested the suspects."

