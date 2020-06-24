Decision on former Lesotho first lady’s bail bid due Friday

Maesiah Thabane was locked up for her alleged role in masterminding the killing of former Lesotho prime minister Tom Thabane’s wife, Lipolelo Thabane, in 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - The Lesotho High Court on Tuesday postponed its decision around bail for former first lady Maesiah Thabane again, this time to Friday

Thabane was locked up for her alleged role in masterminding the killing of former Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane’s wife, Lipolelo Thabane, in 2017.

The judgment was initially expected on Monday. Then there was a last-minute postponement to Tuesday, and now it's Friday.

Journalists waited in court until they were told that the judge was not feeling well.

Maesiah’s lawyer, Advocate Salemane Phafane, said that those who didn’t want her to be granted bail were presenting hearsay that was fabricated against the accused.

But the witnesses who had painted a picture of a cold-blooded murderer included the survivor of the shooting that killed Lipolelo, Thato Sibolla, who fled Lesotho.

Thabane’s daughter Nkoya Hlaele meanwhile said she had to hire bodyguards when she found out how dangerous her stepmother was.

And former employee Makarabo Mojakhomo alleged that Maesiah Thabane sent her to deliver money and told her it was for killing people.

The high court heard these claims over three days last week, but the country will now have to wait until Friday to hear whether the murder accused former first lady will be granted bail.

