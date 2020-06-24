20°C / 22°C
Court to hear SA Airlink's bid to halt BRP meeting on SAA's future

With potential private investment on the cards for SAA, the regional airline wants the financially cash-strapped national carrier to be placed under provisional liquidation.

South African Airways planes. Picture: Facebook.com
South African Airways planes. Picture: Facebook.com
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg is on Wednesday expected to hear a matter brought by SA Airlink to interdict a meeting aimed at discussing the future of South African Airways (SAA).

With potential private investment on the cards for SAA, the regional airline wants the financially cash-strapped national carrier to be placed under provisional liquidation.

Creditors are expected to vote on a business rescue plan during Thursday's meeting.

But SA Airlink wants that plan to be terminated.

SAA was placed under a form of bankruptcy protection in December last year.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

