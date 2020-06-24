Court dismisses SA Airlink bid to halt vote on SAA rescue plan

SA Airlink brought the matter to the court on an urgent basis ahead of the business rescue practitioners, creditors and others who were expected to meet on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court has dismissed an urgent application brought by privately owned SA Airlink to interdict a creditor’s meeting meant to vote on the business rescue plan proposed for South African Airways (SAA).

The court struck the matter off the roll on Wednesday citing lack of urgency.

Judge Leicester Adams said the issue that SA Airlink was seeking relief from the court was likely to be discussed in the meeting that would take place on Thursday.

Creditors, government and unions will vote on the proposed business plan developed by the business rescue practitioners.

SA Airlink wants to stop this process, have the appointment of the practitioners declared invalid and have SAA placed under liquidation.

This as the national carrier owes airlink over R700 million revenue for tickets on flights operated by SA Airlink as per their franchise agreement.

SA Airlink said the current rescue plan, if adopted, was not commercially viable because the future of SAA or a mooted new airline was uncertain particularly after the impact COVID-19 had had on the industry.