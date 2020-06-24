Bring it on: Malema invites group of journos to interrogate him on VBS saga

The EFF leader says he has got nothing to hide.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has on Wednesday announced that he's invited five journalists to interrogate him publicly on the VBS Mutual Bank saga.

In a series of tweets, Malema explained the decision to host the interrogation came after SABC senior political reporter Samkelo Maseko asked the NPA, during its media briefing update on its progress on the bank probe, on who to hold accountable for the collapse of the mutual bank, if it would be investigating Malema and some EFF members who were implicated in the looting of the bank.

“As a result, I challenged @samkelemaseko to gather five journalists from different media houses he trusts for a public interrogation session with myself. These journalists can ask whatever question they wish, from VBS, bank statements, On Point, and the so-called collapse of Limpopo,” one of Malema’s threaded tweets read.

Thread on the Collapse of Limpopo, NPA & VBS:

1. Following the Press Conference held by NPA, SABC journalist @samkelemaseko asked about investigations regarding me and or the EFF in relation to VBS. This is even though there was no mention of myself or the EFF by NPA — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) June 24, 2020

3: Upon advice of my son, who insisted that if @PaulivW is not amongst these 5 journalists, it will look like I have something to hide. I have spoken with EFF and requested that @PaulivW must also be allowed to form part of this public interrogation session of myself on anything! — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) June 24, 2020

5: the EFF, through our Spokesperson @vuyanipambo will liaise with all journalists and make necessary arrangements in line with Covid-19 regulations. The session will also be publicly broadcasted in all our online platforms and will take questions from the public at some point. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) June 24, 2020

The accusations were initially made by former Mail and Guardian and current Daily Maverick investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk between 2018 and 2019, where she reported how Malema and other EFF leaders looted millions from the bank for their personal benefits.

The now-defunct bank was declared bankrupt in 2018 after billions of brands were syphoned out into fictitious accounts.

The EFF has numerously refuted these claims and with Malema going as far as lambasting the journalist on social media.

You are sick, go to hell satan — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 24, 2018

Malema said he has nothing to hide, tweeting that he had told Maseko to also invite Van Wyk to be a part of the interrogation to prove that he had nothing to hide.

“I have been adviced by @samkelemaseko that the 5 journalists which include @PaulivW have been arranged.”

The interrogation will take place on Thursday, 25 June 2020 at 12 noon at the EFF headquarters in Johannesburg.

EWN will be live blogging the interrogation.

Malema has also invited Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to be part of the session.

7: Lastly the invitation is also extended 2 Pravin Gordhan & Momoniat who thrive on destroying people’s reputation without getting any court convictions. If they mean anything they've said about us in corners to journalists, it’s time they joined the panel & say it directly to us — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) June 24, 2020

