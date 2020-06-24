Amahle Quku's alleged killer could face more charges, says NPA

The 25-year-old faces a charge of murder but it's still being investigated whether Amahle Quku was raped.

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that 17-year-old Amahle Quku's alleged killer could face more charges.

The teenage girl was found murdered in the Siyahlala informal settlement in Philippi on Saturday.

Her alleged killer, who's from the area, was apprehended soon thereafter and made a brief appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Angry Philippi residents went to the court yesterday when Leonard Mzingeli made a first appearance.

The accused remains behind bars and is expected to apply for bail on 7 July.

He lived in the same community as the 17-year-old deceased.

The South African Youth Council's Zuko Mndayi said that they'd met with the victim's family and another organisation had come onboard to make counselling services available to them.

Flowers have been placed in the street where Quku's naked body was found.

